Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to post $281.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $285.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $128.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

