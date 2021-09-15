Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $887.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post sales of $887.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $894.79 million and the lowest is $880.00 million. Xilinx reported sales of $766.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX opened at $155.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $159.30.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.