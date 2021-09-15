Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on AUY. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 899,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 185,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 79,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,217,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 1,155,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

