Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 884,075.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Zai Lab worth $31,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after purchasing an additional 176,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 298,125 shares of company stock worth $46,486,913 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $134.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

