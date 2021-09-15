Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $128.60 and last traded at $128.60. Approximately 15,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 491,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.59.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.73.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $1,430,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,037,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,125 shares of company stock valued at $46,486,913 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,505,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

