Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.26

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €96.26 ($113.25) and traded as high as €97.84 ($115.11). Zalando shares last traded at €94.98 ($111.74), with a volume of 822,315 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of €96.26 and a 200-day moving average of €91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

