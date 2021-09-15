Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $96.26

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €96.26 ($113.25) and traded as high as €97.84 ($115.11). Zalando shares last traded at €94.98 ($111.74), with a volume of 822,315 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ZAL shares. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.86.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

