Zap (ZAP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $123,710.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $123,710.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00146788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00847378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046619 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars.

