ZClassic Price Up 2.4% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $2,599.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00283823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00142222 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00183998 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

