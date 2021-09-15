Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Up 211.3% in August

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 211.3% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 523.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDPF remained flat at $$27.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.63.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

