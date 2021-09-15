Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $433,419.55 and $2,491.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00074564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00125380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00185287 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.58 or 0.07422446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.26 or 0.99692634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.41 or 0.00898243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

