Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00301039 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.23 or 0.00233986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00144710 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.