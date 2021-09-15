Zenfuse (ZEFU) Achieves Market Cap of $4.37 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $107,055.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00149131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00804515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046656 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

