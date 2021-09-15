Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 625,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $1,174,610.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,372,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

