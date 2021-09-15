Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Up 426.1% in August

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a growth of 426.1% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZENV shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Zenvia stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Zenvia has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

