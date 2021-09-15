ZEON (ZEON) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $462,415.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $87.35 million and $462,415.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

