Zero Utility Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,469.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $704.14 or 0.01468612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $682,135.78 and $3,469.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00147693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00845002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.