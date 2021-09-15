Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $41,156.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zero has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00296853 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00225908 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00143671 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002577 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 127.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,478,693 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.