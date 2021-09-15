Zerogoki USD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,925.00 (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.40 million and $27,925.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00063435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00149122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00826873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046184 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,564,578 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

