ZeroSwap (ZEE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00063856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00149950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00806842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046824 BTC.

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,091,404 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

