Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.03. 5,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 351,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

