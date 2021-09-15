Zhihu Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 22nd (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu’s (NYSE:ZH) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zhihu had issued 55,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $522,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Zhihu alerts:

NYSE:ZH opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $48,661,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,335,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $31,629,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $30,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.