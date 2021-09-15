Zilla (ZLA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,529.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $369,588.84 and approximately $9,529.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00148561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.69 or 0.00837644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

