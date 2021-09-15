Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $89.23 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00775852 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001510 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.04 or 0.01271519 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,030,239,309 coins and its circulating supply is 11,738,772,156 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

