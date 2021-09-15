ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.80

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.06, with a volume of 107969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.12.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

