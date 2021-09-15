ZINC (ZINC) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $33,423.51 and approximately $1,247.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00147503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00855329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046846 BTC.

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

