ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $158.72 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00125674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00186801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.93 or 0.07403879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.94 or 1.00289265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.07 or 0.00890724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

