Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.81. 1,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.