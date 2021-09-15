ZooKeeper Hits 1-Day Volume of $472,564.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $472,564.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00076252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00182138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.05 or 0.99867001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.08 or 0.07107502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00868313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 49,259,501 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

