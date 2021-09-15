ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn Sells 60,682 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 60,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $3,932,800.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Randall Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 15,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $955,048.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, David Randall Winn sold 102,690 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,366,780.00.

On Friday, August 6th, David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $7,259,740.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,298.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after buying an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

