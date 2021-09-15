ZrCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $77,668.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

