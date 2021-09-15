ZUSD Price Tops $1.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $44,921.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

