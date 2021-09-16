-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Marchex also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of MCHX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. 20,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,140. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $124.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

