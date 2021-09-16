-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Cameco reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,567,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,156. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -600.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

