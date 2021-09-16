$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,612. The company has a market capitalization of $177.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

