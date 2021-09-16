-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Express reported earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Express in the second quarter worth $146,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPR stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $359.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.80. Express has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.