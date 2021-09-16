$0.07 EPS Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Consolidated Water reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,612. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $177.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

