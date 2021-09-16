$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Grid Dynamics stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.46. 23,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,497. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.58 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,934,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,949,667 shares of company stock worth $76,236,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.