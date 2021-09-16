$0.15 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Franklin Covey also reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 59,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

FC traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $580.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.