-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intevac.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $122.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 90,817 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Intevac by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,769,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intevac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intevac by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,363 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intevac (IVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.