$0.32 EPS Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.
