$0.32 EPS Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

