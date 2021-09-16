$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.48. 2,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,834. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

