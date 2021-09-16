$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,553. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

