$0.52 EPS Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. US Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in US Foods by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -332.77 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

