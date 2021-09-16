$0.61 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,694. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after buying an additional 73,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

