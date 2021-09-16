$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. iRobot posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. iRobot has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

