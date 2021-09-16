$0.80 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
CBU stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.