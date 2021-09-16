$0.80 EPS Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

