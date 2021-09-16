$0.82 EPS Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,572 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

