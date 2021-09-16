$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.88. Mercantile Bank reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $29.51. 39,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $469.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

