$0.88 EPS Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.19. Terex posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Terex by 31.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 7.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. Terex has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

